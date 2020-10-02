Cambodia, EuroCham Fostering Collaboration

The General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia (GDCE) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham Cambodia) are committed to further boost their collaboration, especially on customs sector.

The commitment was underlined in a meeting between H.E. Kun Nhim, GDCE’s Director General and Mr. Tassilo Brinzer, Chairman of EuroCham Cambodia, here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Kun Nhim congratulated Mr. Tassilo Brinzer for his new role as Chairman of EuroCham Cambodia, hoping that his mission will enable trade facilitation upgrade and promote the national economic growth.

The director general briefed Mr. Tassilo Brinzer that COVID-19 does affect the collection of customs income, however, his entity is working hard in restoring the situation through trade coordination and problem solutions with partners including EuroCham Cambodia during the crisis.

He spoke highly of good cooperation with EuroCham Cambodia by far and agreed to make a draft of MoU between GDCE and EuroCham Cambodia.

From his end, Mr. Tassilo Brinzer appreciated the general department for its efforts in collection of customs revenue as well as trade facilitation despite amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press