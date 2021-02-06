Cambodia, EuroCham to Boost SME, Technology, Science and Green Industry

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia and European Union (EU) are committed to join hands in boosting the development of SME, technology, science and green industry in Cambodia.

The commitment was underlined in a recent meeting between H.E. Cham Prasidh, Senior Minister and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation and Mr. Tassilo Brinzer, newly-appointed Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham) here in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Cham Prasidh briefed Mr. Tassilo Brinzer on the cooperation between the two sides on technology development, small and medium sized enterprises (SME) promotion, green technology, climate change and human resource betterment.

He also spoke highly of EuroCham, especially its good relations and cooperation with Cambodia in economy and beyond.

Both sides also reaffirmed earlier discussion of the ministry and EuroCham on draft law on investment, settlement of overlapping works on registration of products, intellectual property, patents, standard, science, technology and innovation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press