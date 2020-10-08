Cambodia Expands Management Information System to 150 Schools

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) has expanded the school management information system to 150 schools across Cambodia to further push digitalisation in Cambodia’s education.

In cooperation with a leading mobile operator in Cambodia, MetFone, the brand name of Viettel (Cambodia), the effort was launched here yesterday under the chairmanship of Minister of MoEYS H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron.

According to the minister, the expansion of the school management information system was part of the ministry’s Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP).

Through the school management information system, the 150 schools will be equipped with internet connection of 100 Mbps in speed to ease the electronic learning and teaching.

To ensure effective rollout of the system, the ministry has also formed a leading working group to oversee it in order to enable the 150 schools to become resource schools for further expansion of the management information system in the future.

The school management information system allows a large database that can be used for managing school business, including the storing of information on students, employees, properties, and teaching; timely sharing of records and information; and convenient researching.

Metfone also provided high internet connection free of charge to other 50 schools not included in the SEIP.

H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron deeply thanked Metfone or Viettel (Cambodia) for the good cooperation and support to foster the digitalisation of Cambodia’s education responsive to the commitment of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

From his side, Mr. Phung Van Cuong, General Director of Viettel (Cambodia), spoke highly of the cooperation with the MoEYS.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press