Cambodia Expects 1,300 Runners for 2020 Angkor Ultra Trail

Cambodia expects between 1,200 and 1,300 national and international runners to join the upcoming 2020 Angkor Ultra Trail.

The expectation was shared by H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) in a recent press conference here in Phnom Penh, adding that the figure showed an increase of about 10 percent compared to last year.

H.E. Vath Chamroeun continued that among the estimated number of runners, 700 are foreigners from 44 countries including France, the UK, and South Korea.

To take place from Jan. 18 to 19 at the Terrace of the Elephant in Siem Reap province, the 128-kilometre race titled Angkor Ultra Trail primarily aims to disseminate Cambodia's tourism destination.

It also contributes to promoting healthy practice and public engagement in environmental protection at Angkor heritage site, he added.

The event will be organised under the support of a French Tourism Company called Phoenix Voyages.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press