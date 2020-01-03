Cambodia Expects Cooler Temperature Next Week

Cold weather will hit Cambodia again from the second week of January until the end of the month.

The forecast was shared recently with local media by H.E. Chan Youttha, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, adding that the temperature could drop to around 20 degrees Celsius.

Covering most of Cambodia, the low temperature caused by the strong impacts of monsoon wind from the northeast will be between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

However, he pointed out, the area at Dangrek mountain will experience lower temperature of about 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press