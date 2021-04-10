Cambodia Expects Medals for International Boxing from SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam

Cambodia expects to get medals for international boxing during the 2021 SEA Games to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 in Vietnam.

The optimism was shared yesterday with AKP by Mr. Buy Sophoan, Secretary General of the Cambodian Boxing Federation (CBF).

Even though COVID-19 outbreak affects the training of Cambodian athletes, the federation has managed to well build the capacity of Cambodian boxers for the upcoming international contest, he continued.

Cambodia will send 13 athletes and four coaches (one Cambodian, two Cubans and one British national) for the competition.

Among the 13 players, he added, 12 are being trained in the country, while another who is Khmer-American is being trained in Vietnam.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press