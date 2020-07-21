Cambodia Expects More Rain from Tomorrow

More rain is expected to come across Cambodia, from July 22 to 28, according to the new forecast released this morning by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology (MOWRAM).

The ministry thus appealed to people to keep their vigilance of possible phenomena such as thunder, lightning and gusts.

During the same period, it pointed out, the temperature would vary between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius for the central lowland areas, from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius for the mountainous areas in the north and northeast, and between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas.

Recently, MOWRAM forecast a dry period during the second half of July. According to the ministry, it does not mean there is no rain at all, but with low level.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press