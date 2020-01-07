Cambodia Expects Peaceful Resolution for Rohingya Refugee Crisis

Cambodia supports Bangladesh for a peaceful resolution with Myanmar best for both sides in relation to the on-going Rohingya refugee crisis.

The stand was underlined by H.E. Nguon Nhel, First Vice President of Cambodia's National Assembly, when receiving here yesterday a delegation of Bangladesh's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs led by its Chairman H.E. Muhammad Faruk Khan.

Both Bangladesh and Myanmar are Cambodia's good friends, continued H.E. Nguon Nhel, and Cambodia believes that the two friends will be able to peacefully address the issue of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

According to H.E. Muhammad Faruk Khan, there are currently about 1.1 million Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar to Bangladesh, and a resolution is needed to make sure the refugees can return home in peace and live decent lives.

Taking the opportunity, the two sides also talked about cooperation in tourism, trade and investment.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press