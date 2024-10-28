Cambodia Expects Solutions for Global Tensions at 12th ICAPP General Assembly



AKP Phnom Penh, October 27, 2024 — Entrusted to host the 12th International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) General Assembly for the second time, Cambodia sees it as an opportunity for the country to facilitate solutions for political regional and global issues.

Themed ‘A Quest for Peace and Reconciliation’, the ICAPP General Assembly will take place in Phnom Penh from Nov. 21 to 24 with the expected participation of senior delegations from member political parties.

Cambodia will also host the 3rd Meeting of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC), the 7th ICAPP Press Forum, and related meetings, along with chairing the ICAPP General Assembly.

President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, serving as the Senate’s President, thanked ICAPP for the confidence it has for Cambodia to lead the high-level gatherings to discuss global solutions.

As planned, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, who is also CPP Vice President, will cha

ir the ICAPP General Assembly.

H.E. Suos Yara, Spokesperson and First Vice President of the CPP’s Foreign Affairs Committee, considers the event another historic move of Cambodia in promoting peace in the world.

CPP has played an active role in uniting the ICAPP and the Asian Cultural Council, facilitating multicultural integration across Asia and the world through peaceful political dialogues.

ICAPP was established in 2000 to bring together political parties across Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania for dialogues to promote regional cooperation, peace, and prosperity for all.

It is one of the largest political party networks in Asia, with more than 350 members from 52 countries.

Cambodia hosted the 6th ICAPP General Assembly in 2010 with the theme ‘Asia’s Quest for a Better Tomorrow’.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse