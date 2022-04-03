Cambodia Expects to Receive 700,000 Foreign Visitors in 2022

Some 600,000 to 700,000 international visitors are expected to visit Cambodia this year, after the Royal Government had recently eased the entry rules.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, in the first three months of this year, 151,680 foreign tourists were recorded in Cambodia, an increase of 114 percent in the same period last year.

Of them, he pointed out, 86,588 arrived in Cambodia by air, up 158 percent; 63,048 by land, up 69 percent; and 2,044 by waterway (no tourists arrived by waterway in the first quarter of 2021).

H.E. Minister added that most of the international visitors from ASEAN (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia), Asia (China, Korea, Japan), Europe (France, the UK), and America (the U.S.).

For domestic tourism, some 2.8 million visitors were registered from January to March 2022, up 48 percent. Among them, 2.5 million were national tourists, up 42 percent and about 300,000 were international visitors, up 131 percent. Over 10 million domestic tourists have been estimated to tour the country in the whole year of 2022, an increase of over 100 percent from 4.66 million in 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press