Cambodia Exports 7 million Tons of Agricultural Products in 2019

Cambodia exported more than 6.9 million tons of agricultural products to foreign markets last year, of which 2.1 million tons of rice paddy were sold to Vietnam.

According to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, 620,000 tons of milled rice, almost 3.3 million tons of dried, fresh and flour cassava, 200,000 tons of cashew nuts, 120,000 tons of maize, 57,000 tons of soybeans, 158,000 tons of bananas, 58,000 tons of mangos, 3,700 tons of pepper, 174 tons of vegetables and 274,000 tons of other agricultural products were exported in the whole year of 2019.

The main markets for Cambodia's agricultural products are China, Europe, ASEAN, America, Japan, South Korea, India, Russia, Pakistan, Arabia Saudi, Kazakhstan, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press