Cambodia Exports Over 170,000 Tonnes of Milled Rice in Q1

Cambodia exported 170,539 tonnes of milled rice from January to March, 2022, netting more than US$145 million.

The update was shared on April 1 by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF), stressing that the total milled rice export increased by 10.96 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

Of the exported milled rice, 120,422 tonnes or 70.61 percent were fragrant rice, while white rice accounted for 26.63 percent or 48,827 tonnes, and parboiled rice 0.76 percent or 1,290 tonnes.

China remains the biggest market importing 88,646 tonnes of Cambodian milled rice, followed by EU countries and ASEAN nations buying 47,674 tonnes and 17,310 tonnes of the product respectively.

The rest 5,652 tonnes of the milled rice were shipped to other destinations.

Additionally, the country exported over 1.39 million tonnes of paddy rice to Vietnam, up 13.80 percent compared to the previous year, generating over US$248 million.

