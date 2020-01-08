Cambodia Expresses Concern over Escalating Tensions between U.S. and Iran

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Koy Kuong has expressed Cambodia's concern over the increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Cambodia as well as other countries is closely following the developments in the relations between the U.S. and Iran, said the spokesperson this morning.

Cambodia also encouraged the concerned parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of the tensions and evolution toward an unmanageable situation, he underlined, urging them to resort to peaceful solutions through dialogue.

"We are deeply concerned about the situation and we are worried that escalating tensions could lead to a larger conflict," he stressed.

When a tension erupts, more or less it's our concern even though it's far from Cambodia as more or less it affects the region, he said.

Cambodia doesn't want to see any bloodshed caused by the conflict that could be resolved by peaceful negotiations, he continued. Cambodia has been through a lot of wars and when it erupts, the destruction will happen to both sides. As a UN's member state, we want to see peace not only in our homeland, but also elsewhere in the region as well as at the global level.

This stand was made after Iran fired a number of missiles to two Iraqi-based housing American soldiers today in the retaliation for U.S.' strike that killed a senior Iranian military man in Iraq last week.

