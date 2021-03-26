Cambodia Extends Tax Holidays For Airlines, Tourism-Related Businesses For Another Three Months

PHNOM PENH, Mar 26 (NNN-AKP) – The Cambodian government extended tax breaks for airline companies and tourism-related businesses for another three months, from Apr to June, 2021, to help offset losses caused by the COVID-19.

“The extended measures aim to mitigate the impact of the Feb 20 community outbreak of COVID-19, on socio-economic situation and to continue supporting businesses in the context of COVID-19,” the government said in a press statement.

The government would continue providing cash reliefs to the poor and vulnerable families for another three months, the statement said.

Also, unemployed workers in the garment-textile, footwear and travel goods sector would continue receiving 40 U.S. dollars from the government and 30 dollars from the suspended factory per month, for another three months, while the jobless in tourism would receive 40 dollars a month from the government for the same period.

The Southeast Asian nation has been enduring the third community COVID-19 outbreak since Feb 20. In a bid to stem the virus, the kingdom shut down all schools, sports facilities, museums, cinemas and entertainment venues nationwide.

Since the start of the pandemic in Jan last year, Cambodia has officially registered a total of 1,872 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with seven deaths and 1,056 recoveries, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

The kingdom launched an anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive with China’s Sinopharm vaccine on Feb 10, and with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine on Mar 4.

As of Wednesday, some 342,000 people in priority groups had been vaccinated against the virus, according to a government report.– NNN-AKP

Source: NAM News Network