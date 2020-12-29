Cambodia Extracts First Oil Drop Today

Cambodia’s oil production starts today, giving the Kingdom the first oil drop after nearly a decade of production process.

The first oil drop extraction was announced by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on his social media this morning.

“Cambodia’s first drop of oil will be extracted from the first A-0ID well of Cambodian Block A Platform on Dec. 29, 2020, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the end of war, bringing about national unity, territorial unity through the Win-Win policy (Dec. 29, 1998-Dec. 29, 2020),” he said.

Dec. 29, 1998 event gives Cambodia all favourable conditions to have the first drop of oil in Cambodia this Dec. 29, 2020, he stressed.

Thanks to the efforts of the Royal Government and the active participation of Singapore-based Kris Energy, the project’s operator, the construction and installation of necessary facilities and equipment for the production process of Cambodia’s oil resources have successfully completed, he added.

“The start of this oil production is a blessing for Cambodia,” Samdech Tech Hun Sen said. “This is an important first step for Cambodia to build national capacity and the oil, gas and energy industries in Cambodia.”

Key benefits from the oil production include national revenue, economic benefits derived from the diversification of oil industry foundation, and national capacity building in this sector, stated Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

“The discovery and exploitation of oil resources in Cambodia under the leadership of the Royal Government is a blessing for the people and the nation, not a curse as claimed by some unscrupulous people,” he underlined.

“COVID-19 bothered us, but could not destroy our efforts to produce oil,” he said. “Even though we cannot enjoy the New Year 2021 celebrations as the previous years due to COVID-19, we receive a big gift for our nation, i.e. the oil produced for the first time on our land.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to express his gratitude to all his compatriots for their active participation and support for the Royal Government in the social and economic development process, and extended his best wishes to them.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press