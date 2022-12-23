Cambodia: Flood Response 2022

On September 2022, Cambodia was hit by heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall since 1st Sept 2022 until the end of October affected 14 out of 25 provinces. World Vision International in Cambodia (WVI-C) in collaboration with local government/authorities quickly responded to the families affected the flooding through our multi-sectorial relief interventions including food security, WASH, Hygiene kits, Non-Food-Items and Child Protection Awareness. 7,633 people and 4,345 children (2,150 floods-affected families) have been impacted through this flood response. This also includes 3,704 most vulnerable children and 735 registered children.

In addition, a total of 204,470 sachets of P&G water purifier were distributed to the floods-affected families in 19 Area Programmes/districts. The Majority of the delivery was done in collaboration with National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), benefiting more than 16,000 adults and 8,000 children (4001 floods-affected families). Currently, the NCDM and WVI-C are exploring the possibility of prepositioning P&G water purifiers for future response.

