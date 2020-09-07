Cambodia Foreign Minister to Attend 53rd AMM and Related Meetings This Week

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn will participate in the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings to be held virtually on Sept. 9-12.

The participation will be made at the invitation of H.E. Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, pointed out a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued this morning.

According to the same source, the upcoming meetings include:

– The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (53rd AMM);

– The Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission;

– The 27th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting;

– Special Session of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on Sub-Regional Development;

– The 21st ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (21st APT FMM);

– The 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (10th EAS FMM);

– The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Interface with ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) Representatives;

– ASEAN Ministerial Dialogue on Strengthening Women’s role for Sustainable Peace and Security at the 53rd AMM;

– The 27th Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (27th ARF); and

– The ASEAN Post Ministerial Conferences (PMCs) with all ten Dialogue Partners of ASEAN.

The 53rd AMM and Related Meetings will review the ASEAN Blueprint and the implementation of the ASEAN Charter, focus on ways and means to realise the ASEAN Community building and the recommendations for the ASEAN Community Vision Post-2025, and further promote ASEAN’s unity and solidarity, resilience, integration and connectivity, as well as engagement with the global community, it underlined.

The Meetings also address the COVID-19 socio-economic impacts and the ASEAN’s comprehensive recovery plan, concluded the press release.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press