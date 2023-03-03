Cambodia, France Foster Civil Service Reform Cooperation

The Ministry of Civil Service of Cambodia and the French Development Agency (AFD) have discussed their future cooperation focusing mainly on civil service reform.

The discussion took place in Phnom Penh this week. The Cambodian side was headed by H.E. Prum Sokha, Minister of Civil Service, while the AFD side was led by Mr. Eric Mousset, representative of Confluences, a subsidiary of AFD.

According to the ministry’s news release issued yesterday, in the meeting, Mr. Eric Mousset informed H.E. Minister of the AFD’s background and missions as well as its strategic plan in support of digital development in Cambodia.

For his part, H.E. Prum Sokha laid stress on the digital system being developed by the ministry in response to the Cambodia Digital Government Policy 2022-2025, including civil servants’ database management system, payroll management system, and the printing of civil servants’ smart ID cards.

The minister also recalled the fruitful outcomes of his recent visit to France, especially of his meeting with his French counterpart H.E. Stanislas Guerini, during which both sides agreed to continue their cooperation on human resource development through the Royal School of Administration and the French National Institute of Civil Service, and other priority areas.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse