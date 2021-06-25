Cambodia, France to Bolster Bilateral and Regional Cooperation

Cambodia and France will work closely to further strengthen and expand the good cooperation between the two countries and between ASEAN and Europe, as Cambodia will take over the ASEAN chairmanship and France will assume the presidency of the Council of the EU in 2022.

The commitment was made by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn and outgoing French Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh, during their farewell meeting here at the ministry yesterday.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn mentioned about Cambodia’s readiness to host the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13) on Nov. 25-26, 2021 and to be the ASEAN Chair in 2022, while H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh informed him about French leaders’ intention to attend the ASEM13 and France’s rotating presidency of the Council of the EU from January to June 2022.

The Cambodian top diplomat spoke highly of the outcomes of H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh’s diplomatic mission in Cambodia in fostering the ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations, and in boosting the development of various sectors of Cambodia, particularly trade, education, health, culture, national defence, justice, clean water, energy, agriculture and rural development.

For her part, the outgoing French ambassador thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and other ministries and institutions for their full support and coordination for the success of her mission.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press