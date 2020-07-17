Cambodia Gearing Up Domestic Meat Products

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Commerce have convened a joint meeting to boost meat production and trading, and to crackdown illegal animal import.

The meeting took place here in Phnom Penh yesterday under the chairmanship of H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce.

The meeting was intended to promote animal husbandry, especially pig husbandry in Cambodia, to ensure quantity and quality of meat supply in the local markets and to encourage more investments on animal husbandry farms and animal feed factories.

The meeting was inspired by recent recommendation by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to foster animal husbandry including pig, chicken, duck and fish to supply for domestic market and exports, and to reduce meat imports.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press