Cambodia Generates US$466 Million from Rice Export in 2023



Cambodia exported 656,323 tonnes of milled rice in 2023, bagging a total revenue of US$466 million, the Cambodia Rice Federation’s (CRF)’s report showed on Jan. 5.

The Kingdom shipped milled rice to 61 countries and regions during the year, and European countries were the top buyers, followed by China and its autonomous regions.

Most of the exported rice was fragrant rice, while other rice varieties exported included white rice, parboiled rice, organic rice, Glutinous rice, and japonica rice.

CRF has set a milled-rice export goal for the Kingdom at a million tonnes by 2025.

Cambodia also exported some 4.38 million tonnes of paddy rice during the period, earning US$1.32 billion.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse