Cambodia, Germany Agreed on Cooperation in Health, Social Protection and Rural Development

Cambodia and Germany have entered a cooperative agreement to foster health, social protection, and rural development in Cambodia.

The move was shared yesterday in a preparation meeting for the consultation on the development cooperation 2020 between Cambodia and Germany at the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) here in Phnom Penh.

The cooperation will also cover the cross-cutting sectors, such as public administration reform, development of democracy at the sub-national level, gender, and environment.

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board of CDC H.E. Chheang Yanara chaired the meeting.

As stressed by H.E. Chheang Yanara, the activities are well aligned with the priorities of the Rectangular Strategy Phase 4, National Strategic Development Plan 2019-2023 and Sector Development Strategic Plan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press