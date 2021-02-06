Cambodia, Germany Boost Collaboration on Decentralisation and Deconcentration

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Germany have pledged to continue boosting collaboration on decentralisation and deconcentration in Cambodia.

The pledge was made in a recent meeting between Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and H.E. Christian Berger, German Ambassador to Cambodia at the ministry, Phnom Penh.

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng spoke highly of the contribution of Germany to Cambodia’s decentralisation and deconcentration reform process by far, thanking the country also for the continuing support.

The deputy prime minister informed the German diplomat that up to now, the Royal Government of Cambodia finished its 10-year national plan (phase I) and is preparing the next 10-year national plan (phase II) for decentralisation and deconcentration reform.

He also shared the government’s key reform results stressing that from 2021 onward, Cambodia will focus on broader delegation of authority and resources to the sub-national administrations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press