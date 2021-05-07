Cambodia, Germany Development Cooperation 2021 Discussed

Cambodia and the Federal Republic of Germany yesterday held a 2021 development cooperation discussion at the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) here in Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian side was led by H.E. Chhieng Yanara, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CRDB/CDC), while the German counterpart was headed by H.E. Norbert Barthle, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

According to a CDC’s press release, the discussion touched upon the progress of bilateral cooperation and the new partnership commitments for 2021.

The two sides agreed on three cooperation priorities: peaceful and inclusive societies, training and sustainable growth for decent jobs, and responsibility for planet-climate and energy.

All are well-aligned with the national priorities of the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) and the BMZ 2030 Agenda, underlined the release.

For 2021, Germany has committed about EUR53 million or US$63 million in grants to support Cambodia’s poverty reduction and livelihood improvement efforts for 2021-2022.

In response to the global health pandemic, the German government has funded EUR14.3 million or US$ 17 million to support Cambodia’s COVID-19 response as of March 2021.

The two sides also spoke highly of the progress of democratic process and the rule of law in Cambodia and the progress in bilateral development cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press