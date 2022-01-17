Cambodia, Germany Discuss Agricultural Cooperation

Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and German Ambassador to Cambodia have discussed agricultural and agribusiness cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion was made here at the ministry late last week between H.E. Minister Veng Sakhon and German diplomat H.E. Christian Berger.

Both sides touched on the challenges and opportunities to export more Cambodian agricultural products to the German and European markets.

H.E. Christian Berger said leading German private companies, development partners and European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (EuroCham Cambodia) have been ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) on farmers’ capacity building, fertiliser and pesticide use, contracting farming practice, sanitary and phytosanitary measures in conformity with German and European standard, agricultural transport costs, and so on.

H.E. Veng Sakhon expressed his appreciation of German’s support to boost the agricultural exports to the German and European markets.

H.E. Minister asked German experts to cooperate with their counterparts at MAFF in this work for the socio-economic benefit, especially that of the Cambodian farmers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press