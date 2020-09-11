Cambodia, Germany Reflect Cooperation for Future Priorities

Cambodia and Germany have held a joint consultation to review the progress of bilateral cooperation in local economic development and to identify future cooperation priorities towards inclusive and sustainable economic development in Cambodia.

Taking place at the Council for Development of Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Wednesday, the gathering was co-chaired by H.E. Chhieng Yanara, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, Secretary General of the Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board of the Council for Development of Cambodia (CRDB/CDC) and Mr. Sasha Reebs, First Secretary Cooperation of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Cambodia.

H.E. Chhieng Yanara underlined that Cambodian-German development cooperation is well aligned with priorities of the Royal Government of Cambodia, including rural development; social welfare and protection, food security and nutrition; and governance.

On behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia, the minister deeply thanked the government and people of Germany for the contribution to the development of Cambodia since 2007, especially to the economic development and improvement of Cambodians’ well-being.

Representing the German side, Mr. Sasha Reebs highly valued the achievements for the Cambodia’s development and the cooperation made for the three priority areas mentioned.

The priority collaboration between the two countries, as a result of the consultation, will be further promotion of inclusive and sustainable economic development particularly for agricultural sector, diversified and economic modernisation through support to small and medium enterprises in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press