Cambodia, Germany to Boost Police Skills Training

Cambodia and Germany have agreed to boost skills training for Cambodian police through a bilateral cooperation.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng and H.E. Stefan Messerer, German Ambassador to Cambodia, highly valued the cooperation in a meeting on Wednesday here in Phnom Penh.

The capacitation is expected to contribute to further advancing the Police Academy of Cambodia.

Samdech Sar Kheng laid stress on the on-going good cooperation between the two countries with deep appreciation.

H.E. Stefan Messerer was positive that the cooperation between Cambodia and Germany will grow, contributing to more effective decentralisation and deconcentration reform in Cambodia.

