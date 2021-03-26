Cambodia Gets More COVID-19 Vaccines Today

Cambodia has spent US$15 million to buy 1.5 million doses of Sinovac, China-made COVID-19 vaccine as the government has been accelerating its vaccination campaign.

The Sinovac vaccines arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport this morning. Cambodian Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy and Finance H.E. Vongsey Vissoth and Chinese Ambassador H.E. Wang Wentian presided over the handover ceremony.

“The Sinovac vaccines arriving today will be used for the vaccination of people within six months,” H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health told reporters at the airport, before the arrival of the vaccines.

The priority groups to get the vaccines are civil servants, elderly people and so on, in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal and Preah Sihanouk provinces, the high-risk areas, she added.

The Royal Government has also been in negotiation on the purchase of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccines, H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath said.

Cambodia already received 600,000 doses of the 1 million Sinopharm vaccine donated by China in February and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII donated by WHO via COVAX Facility in March.

