Cambodia Grabs a Gold Medal at Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022

Cambodian swimmer, Ms. Kaing Muynin, won a gold and a bronze medals from the Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 in Thailand.

She got the gold medal in Women 400m Bifins and the bronze one in Women 50m Bifins, according to the Cambodian SEA GAmes Organising Committee (CAMSOC).

The Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 is organised by the Association of Thailand Underwater Sport (ATUS) in Phuket from Sept. 2 to 4.

Cambodia dispatched six athletes to join the sports event at the invitation of ATUS.

Finswimming is one of Cambodia’s potential sports listed in the SEA Games 2023, and the Finswimming’s World Cup Round Swimming Pool 2022 is seen as a good opportunity to develop the capacity of Cambodian athletes for the upcoming games to be hosted by the country.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press