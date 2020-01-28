Cambodia Has 54 Special Economic Zones

As of 2019, Cambodia has in total 54 Special Economic Zones, according to the Council for the Development of Cambodia.

In 2019, the exports from Cambodia's Special Economic Zones were US$2,688 million, up 27 percent compared to 2018, continued the source.

Specifically for Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone encompassing 353 hectares of land surface, it has 121 investment companies providing 21,717 jobs for Cambodians.

The exports from Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone were valued at US$518 million in 2019, according to the figure shared during the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth to the zone.

Most of the companies invested in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone are from Thailand, Vietnam, China, Japan, Belgium, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, USA, the Philippines, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press