Cambodia Heading 5G Journey

Kingtel Communication Ltd., a Chinese telecommunication firm, plans to establish 1,850 5G base stations in Phnom Penh and key provinces of Cambodia by 2021, according to local media report.

Divided into two phases, the development of 650 5G base stations will take place in 2020, while the rest 1,200 stations will be ready by 2021.

The stations, as said Mr. Shi Feng, CEO of Kingtel in the source, will be installed in Phnom Penh and the provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Battambang – in Poipet, Kampong Cham, and Svay Rieng – in Bavet town.

The planning was revealed following successful testing of the fifth generation wireless technology for digital cellular networks in Cambodia by the company recently.

Mr. Im Vutha, Spokesperson for the Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) welcomed the move and was positive that will benefit Cambodians, businesses and other sectors in the Kingdom greatly.

Figure from TRC shows that Cambodia had around 16.1 million internet subscribers by 2019 – an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous year.

Nearly 99 percent of the subscribers are using mobile internet service, while the rest operates on the fixed version.

There are currently seven mobile and 38 fixed internet service providers in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press