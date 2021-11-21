Cambodia Highlights Achievements in Promoting Development Effectiveness at Virtual Global Busan Partnership Forum

H.E. Chhieng Yanara, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Cambodian Rehabilitation and Development Board of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CRDB/CDC), participated in the 2021 Global Busan Partnership Forum on Nov. 18-19 via videoconference.

Organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea under the theme of “Promoting Development Effectiveness: Innovative Approaches in the Era of COVID-19 to meet SDGs”, the forum was aimed to reflect on progress of ten years since Busan High-Level Forum in 2011 and share experiences as well as innovative ideas, and practices to respond to the new context, especially in the context of Covid-19, according to a CDC’s press release issued this afternoon.

The forum focuses on discussing ways forward to the High-Level Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Switzerland in 2022, it added.

As a panelist of the session on “Monitoring reform of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation (GPEDC)”, H.E. Chhieng Yanara expressed his sincere appreciation to the Korean government for hosting this event successfully. H.E. Minister also provided key important points on strengthening governance, process, and framework for improving GPEDC mechanisms and highlighted Cambodia’s achievements in promoting development effectiveness at country level.

Notably, he stressed, Cambodia has actively engaged in a series of Busan Global Forum and implemented GPEDC principles through incorporating the principles and indicators into the results framework of Cambodia’s Development Cooperation and Partnerships Strategy (DCPS). Cambodia has also conducted GPEDC’s monitoring exercises by using its own Information Management System – Cambodia ODA Database, with inclusive participation from all development partners.

Lastly, H.E. Minister expressed gratitude to all development partners for their continued support and commitment under partnership principles in promoting development effectiveness in Cambodia.

