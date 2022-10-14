Cambodia Highlights CICA’s Key Role in Building a Strong, Resilient and United Asian Region

H.E. Ouch Borith, Minister-Delegate Attached to Prime Minister and Standing Secretary of State of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, high representative of Samdech Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of Cambodia, led a Cambodian delegation to attend the 6th Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) from Oct. 12-13, 2022, in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan.

The participation was made at the invitation of H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Minister-Delegate delivered his intervention at the Summit on the important roles of CICA in contributing to the building of a strong Asian region that is resilient and united through: (1) the support of rule-based international system, with the United Nations at its core, that promotes cooperation rather confrontation (2) respect of state’s sovereignty and independence and development path and (3) notion of a comprehensive security.

The Summit was convened successfully with participation from 53 delegations including member states, observer states and organisations, partner organisations, States and organisations as Guests of the Chairmanship, and initiated the process of transformation of CICA into a full-fledged regional international organisation, while approving on the new membership of the State of Kuwait to become CICA’s 28th member state.

CICA is a multilateral forum which was established since 1992 to enhance cooperation on promoting peace, security, stability and sustainable development in Asia and the rest of the world. For this 30th Anniversary of CICA, there were notable presence of Heads of State and Government of Russia Federation, Republic of Türkiye and Islamic Republic of Iran, among many other distinguished delegation and honorable guests.

The Summit adopted 5 outcome documents namely: (1) Astana Statement on CICA Transformation, (2) Regulations on CICA Fund, (3) CICA Plan of Action on the Implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-terrorism Strategy (4) CICA Leaders’ Statement on Cooperation in the Field of Security of and in the use of ICTs and (5) Decision on CICA Chairmanship in 2022-2024 and next meetings of the Summit and Ministerial Council.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press