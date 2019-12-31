Cambodia Holds “Best Countdown City of the Year 2020” Contest

A contest to find the Best Countdown City of the Year 2020 will be organised to celebrate the New Year 2020, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Tourism (MOT).

Hosted by MOT and the National Committee for Clean City Assessment (NCCA), the competition will take place from Dec. 31, 2019 (5pm) to Jan. 2, 2020 (5pm), it pointed out.

The contest's main criteria are decoration, design, hygiene and environment, safety, security, public order and tourist satisfaction, underlined the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press