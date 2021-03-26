Cambodia Hosted 40th ASEAN Transport Facilitation Working Group Meeting

Cambodia hosted the 40th ASEAN Transport Facilitation Working Group Meeting (TFWG) via video conference from March 23 to 24, 2021.

The meeting, organised in cooperation with the ASEAN Secretariat, was chaired by Mr, Kong Sophal, Deputy Director General of General Department of Road Transport with the participation from representatives of ASEAN member states, development partners, and other concerned stakeholders,

It discussed cross border transport among member countries, rehabilitation of regional transport, the ratification of ASEAN transport facilitation agreement, and establishment and implementation of relevant procedure and support operation of crossing transport facilitation committee.

It also looked into tariff and insurance, transport inspection system, development of legal framework to support multi models of transport, strengthened facilitation of sub-regional initiative on transport and beyond.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press