Cambodia Hosts 10th World Cashew Conference in Siem Reap Province



Cambodia is hosting the 10th World Cashew Conference in Siem Reap province to increase awareness of the potential of cashew nuts among traders and businesspeople, both locally and internationally.

The opening ceremony of the three-day conference was held on Feb. 1 under the presidency of H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, with the participation of H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce, H.E. Hem Vandy, Minister of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Siem Reap Provincial Governor H.E. Prak Sophorn, as well as relevant parties and foreign businesses.

The purpose of the conference is to bring together stakeholders in the cashew industry to discuss and share experience to promote the cashew industry, to find regional and global markets, as well as to exhibit and build a global cashew network, said H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth.

‘The conference is attended by stakeholders in the cashew industry, both domestically and internationally,

and create valuable opportunities to discuss and exchange information, knowledge and experience in the cashew industry, as well as opportunities for business matching between the participants in the conference,’ he said.

Cambodia has currently 472,946 hectares of cashew plantations and a total yield of 709,419 tonnes, while the export of raw cashew nuts to the international market is about 656,000 tonnes.

Major markets for Cambodian raw cashew nuts include China, Japan, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Thailand, whereas processed cashew nuts are exported to China, the Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Vietnam, and the U.S.

Royal Government of Cambodia is committed to turn Cambodia into a world’s leading cashew processing and exporting country.

Cambodia has raw materials, but limited processing capabilities, so the country is working hard to attract more investors to process local raw materials for export, thus generating jobs for the locals and adding value to the product.

Source: Agenc

e Kampuchea Presse