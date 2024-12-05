Cambodia Hosts Annual Media Forum on Gender Equality at Raffles Le Royal Hotel.



PHNOM PENH: The Ministry of Women’s Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and UNESCO, hosted the Annual Media Forum on Gender Equality this morning at Raffles Le Royal Hotel in Phnom Penh. The forum, held under the theme ‘The Role of Media in Promoting Gender Equality and Preventing Violence against Women,’ aimed to address the significant impact of media in advocating for gender equality and combating gender-based violence.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event was presided over by prominent figures including H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs, H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Information, Mr. Sardar Umar Alam, UNESCO Representative to Cambodia, and Ms. Susanna Elmberger, Programme Officer for Human Rights, Democracy and Rule of Law. The forum sought to bring together key stakeholders to discuss and promote gender equality, highlighting the critical role of media in these efforts.

H.E. Neth Pheaktra emphasized the influential role of media and Key Opinion L

eaders (KOLs) in combating violence against women and girls. He also pointed out the Ministry of Information’s contributions to upholding social morality through media initiatives. H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi elaborated on the Ministry of Women’s Affairs’ strategic plan “Neary Rattanak VI” 2024-2028, which aims to empower women across various domains including economic empowerment, social morality, legal protection, leadership, and climate change.

The forum highlighted the importance of collaboration with journalists, media content producers, influencers, and social media platforms to raise awareness and advocate for the protection of women and girls. This strategic campaign seeks to transform societal views and mindsets, reducing discrimination against women and children.

The event was attended by 300 participants in person and 100 participants online, including leaders and civil servants from the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the Ministry of Information, UNESCO, representatives from embassies, relevant minis

tries and institutions, development partners, civil society organizations, and journalists, among others.