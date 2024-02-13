Cambodia, Hungary to Maintain Existing Good Relations



Cambodia and Hungary have affirmed their commitment to maintaining the existing good relations and to supporting each other on the global stage.

H.E. SOK Chenda Sophea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Dr. Tibor BALOGHDI, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Kingdom of Cambodia with Residence in Hanoi, made the commitment during their courtesy meeting here on Feb. 13.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, both sides expressed their contentment with the bilateral relations, which have grown even stronger in recent years despite the emergence of regional and global challenges, as evidenced by frequent exchanges of high-level visits, the interactions through bilateral mechanisms such as Joint Economic Committee and Bilateral Consultations, as well as mutual support in international arena.

The Cambodian DPM congratulated Hungary for assuming the EU presidency in the second half of 2024.

He appreciated Hungary’s continued support for the enhancement of Cambodia-EU cooperation in all fields.

Source:Agence Kampuchea Presse