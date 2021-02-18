Cambodia, IMF Discuss Cambodia’s Macro-Economy

Cambodia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have convened a meeting to discuss and evaluate the Kingdom’s macro-economic situation, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

The meeting took place recently through a video conference between H.E. Chea Chanto, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and Mr. Alasdair Scott, Head of IMF Team for Cambodia.

H.E. Chea Chanto told the IMF team about the government’s effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and in stabilising the country’s economy.

To support the economic activities, continued the governor, NBC improved the currency policy, ease some regulations to increase cash injection in the banking system, and encourage loan restructuring to help clients facing financial hardship.

He also thanked the IMF for its contribution to Cambodia’s development, especially the banking sector.

From his end, Mr. Alasdair Scott spoke highly of the government and Cambodia’s banking policy in stabilising the micro-economy during the crisis and pledged that IMF will continue cooperation with NBC, focusing on financial security, currency policy and integrated banking data system.

