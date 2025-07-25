Cambodia Implements Reciprocal Measures in Response to Thailand’s Diplomatic Downgrading



Phnom penh: On the evening of July 23, 2025, various Thai media outlets, including The Nation newspaper, reported that the Thai government had decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with Cambodia. This included the recall of its ambassador from Phnom Penh and the expulsion of the Cambodian ambassador from Bangkok.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in response, the Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with Thailand to the lowest level – that of Second Chargé d’Affaires. Additionally, all other Cambodian diplomatic staff at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok have been ordered to return to Cambodia.

The Thai diplomatic mission in Phnom Penh has also been instructed to do the same.