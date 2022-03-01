Cambodia Inaugurates Embassy in Ankara

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Ankara, the Republic of Turkey was officially inaugurated on Feb. 27, 2022.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the former’s official visit in Turkey.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the current Cambodian Ambassador to Turkey is H.E. Meas Kimheng whose diplomatic mission also covers Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, while Turkish Ambassador to Cambodia is H.E. Ms. Ayda Unlu.

On the same day, H.E. Prak Sokhonn also paid a courtesy call on H.E. Fuat Oktay, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey and had a meeting with H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and signed the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income and the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Protocol via videoconference.

Turkey is the final leg of H.E. Prak Sokhonn’s three-country tour of Europe since Feb. 18.

