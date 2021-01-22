Cambodia, India Discuss Direct Flight Connection and Tourism Cooperation

Cambodia and India have discussed direct flight connection when COVID-19 crisis eases, and other tourism cooperation.

The discussion took place in a recent meeting between H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, and H.E. Dr. Devyani Uttam Khobragade, newly appointed Indian Ambassador to Cambodia at the ministry office in Phnom Penh.

The minister asked the Indian side to continue organising the ASEAN-India Car Racing and Self Driving Tour Movement to further strengthen the friendship ties as well as to promote land tour movement between ASEAN countries and India.

H.E. Dr. Devyani Uttam Khobragade supported the initiatives to organise such events, stressing that it will significantly contribute to the development of the tourism sector among ASEAN countries and India.

The Indian diplomat appreciated projects of Cambodia’s beach development and digital tourism, adding that India will help coordinate the virtual training for Cambodian tour experts.

She also pledged to support the improvement of infrastructure at cultural and eco-tourism areas, assist the renovation of roads …, and train local people on hospitality skills.

H.E. Thong Khon thanked the Indian ambassador, and spoke highly of the long-lasting historical relations and good collaboration in all sectors between the two countries, especially in diplomacy, culture, religion and tourism.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press