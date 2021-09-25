Cambodia, India Plan a Tourism Recovery After COVID-19

Cambodia and India have agreed to prepare a plan to boost tourism sector after COVID-19 crisis, according Mr. Try Chhiv, Director of International Cooperation and ASEAN Department of the Ministry of Tourism.

The agreement was made in the recent 3rd meeting of Cambodia-India Tourism Working Group through a video conference, he continued.

The Cambodian delegation was led by H.E. Thong Rathasak, Director General of Tourism Development and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Tourism, while the Indian side was led by Mr. Rakesh Kumar Verma, Secretary of Indian Ministry of Tourism and H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia.

In the meeting, both sides also discussed the strengthening of tourism and human resources cooperation, and agreed to further promote tourist destinations, especially the cultural and natural tourism sites between the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press