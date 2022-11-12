Cambodia, India Satisfied with Existing Relations and Cooperation

Cambodia and India have expressed satisfaction with the existing traditional relations of friendship and good cooperation, particularly on politics, economy, education, and culture.

The satisfaction was emphasised by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and visiting H.E. Jagdeep Dhankha, Vice-President of the Republic of India, during their bilateral meeting held here on Nov. 12, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister reiterated Cambodia’s support to India to become a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, for which Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankha expressed Indian government’s gratitude.

The two Leaders touched on the longstanding relations of friendship between both nations. Samdech Techo Prime Minister underlined that India is the first democratic country that recognised Cambodia after the liberation of the country and recalled his first visit to India in 1981 opening the new page in Cambodia-India relations. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankha highly appreciated Samdech Techo’s important role in moving the bilateral ties to a new height.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankha told Samdech Techo Prime Minister that India is looking forward to the State Visit by His Majesty the King of Cambodia to India next year and the upcoming visit this year by H.E. General Hun Manet, Deputy Commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army with a view to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Cambodia-India Diplomatic Relations and to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

The two Leaders discussed the strengthening of the relations while Samdech Techo Prime Minister noted with pleasure the increasing volume of bilateral trade and encouraged both sides to explore the possibility to further increase it. He also pushed the cooperation on mine clearance to help Cambodia reach its goal of “A Mine-Free Cambodia by 2025”. Samdech Techo Prime Minister thanked the Indian government for providing assistance on human resource development, ancient temples conservation, and water resource development for agriculture.

Following the bilateral meeting, Samdech Techo Prime Minister Hun Sen and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankha presided over the exchange ceremony of four signed documents: Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Technology of Cambodia and the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur for Digitisation of Cambodian Heritage Sites; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environment, the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Changes, Republic of India on Cooperation in Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Wildlife Management Recovery Strategy of Tiger and its Habitat; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine; Financing Agreement between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Government of the Republic of India for Conservation and Preservation of Wat Raja Bo Pagoda paintings in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

