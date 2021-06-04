Cambodia, India Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and India have pledged to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation in all sectors, particularly in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commitment was made in a meeting between H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance and Indian Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade via Videoconference on June 3.

In the meeting, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth briefed his guest on the government’s efforts to ensure social stability and survival economy during this COVID-19 crisis through cash relief assistance for those who have been seriously affected by the lockdown.

The Cambodian DPM highly valued India’s intention to provide financing for Cambodia’s digital sector as the country has just approved the 2021-2035 policy framework for Cambodia’s digital economy and society.

H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth also pushed for the Cambodia-India free trade agreement in order to boost and facilitate the bilateral trade.

For her part, H.E. Dr. Devyani Khobragade affirmed that despite the hard time caused by COVID-19, India will continue its promise with Cambodia on the cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, bilateral trade promotion and Indian investment in Cambodia, as well as financing cooperation in the digital and physical infrastructure sectors in the bilateral, regional and India-ASEAN frameworks.

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and India was valued at US$190 million in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 25 percent. Of the figure, Cambodia exported US$61 million worth of goods to India, a 5 percent decrease, while its imports from India fell by 33 percent to US$128 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press