Cambodia, Indonesia Mark 60 Years of Friendship

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Phnom Penh in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia have launched a book and organised a seminar to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Relationship between Cambodia and Indonesia in 2019.

The Book Launching and Seminar entitled "Indonesia-Cambodia 60 Years of Friendship: Moving Forward" took place this morning at Rosewood Hotel, Phnom Penh.

The event was presided over by H.E. Mrs. Eat Sophea, Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.E. Mayerfas, Secretary General for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Sudirman Haseng.

In her opening remarks, H.E. Mrs. Eat Sophea recalled the history of relationship between the two countries and spoke highly of Indonesia's key contribution to the peace-building and reconstruction process of Cambodia.

As members of the same ASEAN family, Cambodia and Indonesia work closely together to promote our common national interests, address regional and global challenges of today and jointly contribute to peace, stability, security and prosperity in our region and the world beyond, she underlined.

The commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of Cambodia-Indonesia diplomatic ties this year will further consolidate the spirit of solidarity and invigorate fruitful cooperation between both nations, built on the foundation of existing interaction between the two peoples, since time immemorial, added H.E. Mrs. Eat Sophea.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press