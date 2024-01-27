  • January 28, 2024
Cambodia, Indonesia to Foster Environment Collaboration

Cambodia and Indonesia have vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation to mutually support each other in promoting the environment.

The commitment was highlighted in a meeting here on Jan. 25 between H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Minister of Environment, and H.E. Santo Darmosumarto, Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, at the ministry.H.E. Eang Sophalleth spoke highly of the good cooperation between the two countries so far.

The two sides will work closely to promote green initiatives, address plastic waste, and increase forest cover to speed up carbon neutrality.

H.E. Santo Darmosumarto also highlighted cooperation on biodiversity conservation, carbon credit sales, and clean energy.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse

