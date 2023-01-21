Cambodia, Indonesia to Strengthen Governance Reform Collaboration

Cambodia and Indonesia are committed to further promote the cooperation in all sectors, especially in decentralisation and deconcentration reform in Cambodia.

The commitment was made in a meeting between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng and H.E. Sudirman Haseng, Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Jan. 19.

H.E. Sudirman Haseng thanked Samdech Sar Kheng for his strong support for bilateral cooperation between Cambodia and Indonesia.

Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng also thanked the Government of Indonesia for helping Cambodia on decentralisation and deconcentration reform and beyond.

The two sides optimistically looked forward to further cooperation, particularly to ensure security of the two peoples.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press