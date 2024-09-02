Cambodia Initiates Joint Regional Initiative Against Fake News

The Cambodian Information Minister has proposed an anti-fake news initiative among member countries of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) to jointly address the emerging common issue.

H.E. Neth Pheaktra highlighted the initiative when addressing the closing of the 49th Annual Gathering/22nd General Conference and Associated Meetings of AIBD in Malaysia, on Sept. 1.

He also shared Cambodia’s efforts in the fight against fake news, including the establishment of the anti-fake news commission and the national campaign on ‘Say No to Fake News’ to build public awareness on the fallouts of fake news as well as to promote factual information dissemination.

The 60 participants from 19 member countries that attended the 49th Annual Gathering/22nd General Conference and Associated Meetings expressed their support for the initiative and applauded progress made by Cambodia so far.

In a bilateral meeting on Sept. 2, H.E. Neth Pheaktra and his counterpart, Malaysian Minister of Communicati

ons H.E. Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil, also agreed to collaborate on strengthening information security and fighting against fake news.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse