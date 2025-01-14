Cambodia, Iran Discuss Cultural Cooperation



Phnom Penh: Cambodia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have discussed their bilateral cooperation in the cultural sector. The discussion took place between H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, and H.E. Ali Akbar Nazari, Hanoi-based Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Kingdom of Cambodia, in Phnom Penh on Jan. 13.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, H.E. Ali Akbar Nazari informed H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona of Iran’s intention to provide scholarships for Cambodian students of the Royal University of Fine Arts (RUFA) to study arts in Iran. The Iranian ambassador also mentioned cooperation projects in organizing the Iranian Film Week and a handicraft exhibition in Cambodia.





For her part, H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona spoke highly of the good relations and cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, particularly the cultural sector, and thanked the Government of Iran for its intention to provide scholarships for RUFA’s students. The minister welcomed the initiatives for the Cambodia-Iran cultural collaboration as well as the cooperation plan that promotes and exchanges arts and culture between the two nations.

